Sevier County officials: brush fire could burn for a few more days

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County fire officials say they now believe the flames could burn for a few more days.

Authorities have monitored this brush fire since it began out in a remote part of the county over the weekend. It is now 80 percent contained.

A U.S. Forest Service helicopter was seen making several trips from Douglas Lake to the fire site.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson says he was actually hoping for a little more rain Monday. He says the weather and increased humidity are helping keep things from getting worse.

“A good hard rain would make a big difference. Any kind of moisture is going to help us,” said Watson. “This humidity being up as high as it is right now, that helps us with fire growth. A lot of things we’re having in there is just stubborn stumps in there or snags that are burning hard and maybe falling across the line.”

This fire is not currently threatening any properties. While the chief says there is no definitive cause at this point, he believes the fire was most likely caused by a lightning strike.