The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people that may have information about a Home Burglary that happened Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the North Shiloh Road/Boyds Creek area of the county. (Photo courtesy of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Johnny Bohanan at 865-774-3937. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous.