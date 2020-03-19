Closings
Sevier County officials urge businesses to follow CDC, Health Department guidelines

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Leaders from Sevier County, including Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg and Pittman Center are asking individuals and businesses to follow health and safety guidelines amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

In a release from Assistant County Mayor for Governmental Affairs Perrin Anderson, the county and city governments said they were monitoring and communicating daily about the pandemic but declined to ask businesses to close, citing a consultation with legal advisers.

“After consulting with our legal advisers, it is not clear that the cities or county have the authority to close businesses at this time, during this stage of the public health crisis,” the release states. “However, we strongly advise that all of our businesses and citizens follow the advice of the CDC and the state of Tennessee.”

The release went on to say the county is working on a website with updated information about the coronavirus. A launch date is expected soon and will have information regarding businesses, employees, unemployment, closing and health care.

Sevier County was also notified that county businesses have been approved for Small Business Administration assistance because of the coronavirus pandemic. You can find out more here.

World Choice Investments, the owners of The Comedy Barn Theater, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud, Pirates Voyage and Smoky Mountain Opry, have closed the dinner shows until May 9, citing coronavirus pandemic concerns.

“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on the new guidelines provided by the CDC yesterday and in consultation with the health experts, we are closing all of our theater facilities until May 9,” World Choice Investments CEO Jim Rule said. “We can control the group size in our Frizzle Chicken House Café and it will remain open at this time.”

