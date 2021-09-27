Sevier County Schools suspends athletic director after DUI arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County Schools have suspended a high school athletic director / assistant football coach after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence over the weekend, according to a statement from the district.

Bryan C. Atchley Jr had a blood alcohol content of 0.125 two hours after his arrest by Sevierville Police, according to an arrest report. That is above the legal limit of .08. Atchley is suspended from his duties as athletics director and director of football operations at the high school, The district did not say if Atchley is suspended from his teaching duties.

According to the arrest report, an officer on patrol around midnight Friday on Dolly Parton Parkway said he observed a purple Jeep Wrangler, driven by Atchley, fail to come to a complete stop and entered the parkway from Birchwood Street “at a fast speed.” The officer said as he prepared to conduct a traffic stop, “it turned abruptly into Sevier County High School.”

The officer notes in the report that when he approached the Jeep, Atchley identified himself as the “AD” and said he received a call from two parents about something happening at the school. The officer said in the report he “smelled a heavy presence of alcohol coming from the vehicle.” When asked, Atchley told the officer he had “2 beers and a bourbon drink,” the arrest report says.

The arrest report notes that Atchley failed the alphabet test, the walk and turn, and the pupil test. A transcript of audio recorded of Atchley in the police car is included in the report, saying, “Lord, I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Well I’m not drunk. That’s for damn sure. He’s doing his job. And I’m proud. Man this s*** (redacted) hurts. A B C D *belch* nope not singing, a b c d e e f g h g h i j k l m o p q r s t u v x y z.”

According to a statement from SCHS, the administration will continue to monitor court proceedings to determine Atchley’s future with the district.