SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.
According to SCSO, the subject may have information related to thefts in the Kodak area and is possibly driving an older white Jeep Cherokee.
If anyone has information that can be shared, please call (865) 428-1899.
LATEST STORIES
- Sevier County Sheriff seeking person of interest
- TN Coronavirus: Cases jump by 10.8% to 11,891
- COVID-19 Unified Command Group to launch mass testing strategy of TN prison population, staff
- Coronavirus: Knox County Health Department releases benchmarks for phased reopening plan
- Coronavirus: What you need to know today