Sevier County Sheriff seeking person of interest

News

(Image via SCSO)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

According to SCSO, the subject may have information related to thefts in the Kodak area and is possibly driving an older white Jeep Cherokee.

If anyone has information that can be shared, please call (865) 428-1899.

