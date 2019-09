UPDATE: The Sevierville Police Department says a person’s body was recovered from the Little Pigeon River around 9:20 p.m.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has deputies searching for a missing person Sunday night in the West Prong Little Pigeon River.

The Sevierville Police Department is asking motorists to avoid Redbank Road off of Pittman Center as it is blocked off for emergency personnel only at this time.

There is no other information being released at this time.