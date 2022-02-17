SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man from Alabama who allegedly stole a Blue Ford truck in the Kodak area.

He has been identified as Adam D. Wilson, 36, of Laceys Springs, Alabama. The sheriff’s office believes he is traveling in a stolen 1996 Blue Ford F-150 truck and the direction of travel is unknown. SCSO shared that the truck was taken Thursday afternoon from an area where Wilson was known to be on foot.

Adam D. Wilson, 36



Wilson is wanted for violation of pre-trial release bond condition based on charges out of Alabama. SCSO is asking anyone with information about the subject or vehicle are asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.