Sevier County Sheriff’s Office seeking fugitive

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Charles Brandon Hatcher has been added to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office “Most Wanted” list.
Hatcher, 39, is wanted on burglary charges, the department said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the department.
