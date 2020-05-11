Sevier County Sheriff’s Office seeking fugitive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you decide it's just not safe to return to work because of coronavirus concerns, you could be disqualified from getting unemployment benefits, the Tennessee Department of Labor warned Monday.

Federal guidelines administered by the state say an individual must be willing and able to work to receive unemployment benefits. Not returning to work when there is available employment may be considered a “refusal of work” and could potentially disqualify claimants from receiving unemployment benefits, according to a state Department of Labor and Workforce Development news release.