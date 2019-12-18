Sevier County Sheriff’s Office seeking info on person of interest in package thefts

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they believe has information on stolen packages.

According to SCSO, the package thefts occurred in the Seymour/Tittsworth Springs area of the county.

The sheriff’s office shared an image from what appears to be the porch of a private residence of the person of interest:

(Photo via Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

SCSO also saying that if you believe you may know this person please contact Detective Dexter Robbins at 865-774-3943 and that tipsters can remain anonymous.

LATEST STORIES