Sevier, Knox County unemployment rates among lowest in the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Rates of unemployment in Sevier County and Knox County are amongst the lowest of any county in the state, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

According to the department’s report, unemployment rates were less than 5% in 19 counties, 75 counties had rates of 5% or higher but less than 10%, and one county (Perry) showed a rate higher than 10%.

While Williamson County took the top spot with a 3.4% unemployment rate, Sevier County had a 4.4% rate, and Knox County had a 4.5% rate. Meanwhile, Perry County’s rate is at 13% after a 5.9% growth compared to May’s rate.

The report states that county rates increased in June due to county rates not being seasonally adjusted, while the state and national unemployment rates use seasonal adjustment to eliminate outside influences like school closures, on the statistics. At the state level, Tennessee’s unemployment rate decreased 0.1% to 4.9%. Nationally, there was a 0.1% increase from 5.8% to 5.9%.

Full report below:

Labor Force Estimates June 2021 ReportDownload

