Source: Sevier County Sheriff’s Office

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man and woman for questioning in regards to the theft of a cellphone.

According to the SCSO, the phone was taken Aug. 9 from a location on Chapman Highway.

The public is asked to call SCSO Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935 if they have any information regarding the two or the location of the phone.