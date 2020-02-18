Sevierville announces lane closure due to waterpark construction

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville police have announced a lane closure along Old Knoxville Highway on Monday. The closure comes as crews work to construct a new water park.

The southbound lane on Old Knoxville Highway just past the intersection with Gists Creek Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. Tuesday until around 2:30 p.m. so crews can install a water line for Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

Traffic will be diverted onto Gists Creek Road.

At last check, the 50-acre park is nearly 60 percent complete with plans to open officially this summer.