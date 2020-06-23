Sevierville business owners preparing free Fourth of July fireworks display

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A group of small business owners in Severvielle are planning to host their annual fireworks display free to community members with coronavirus concerns in mind.

Local business owners Cecilia Frye and Logan Wright are hosting their annual Fire in the Sky fireworks display on the Fourth of July, located along Katy Hollar Road.

“It’s the only thing that’s going to feel kind of normal again. Everything has been turned upside down for the last several months, everyone wants a sense of normalcy for once,” Logan Wright said, “Granted we are recommending people stay in their cars and watch fireworks, bring your mask do what you got to do to stay safe and stay with your own but we still want you guys to feel like it’s the Fourth of July.”

While it is a free event, they are accepting donations for those who can for their non-profit ‘All For the Earth Incorporated.’

New this year, they say they’ve redesigned the layout to add more space so each family can social distance safely.

We’re also told there will also be a food truck, owned and operated by Frye, along with sparklers to be handed out to families.