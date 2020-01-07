Sevierville City Council to approves rezoning of downtown buildings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Business owners in downtown Sevierville will soon need to ask for approval before making any changes to the outside of certain buildings.

The City of Sevierville held a public hearing on Monday, allowing locals to voice their opinions, on whether parts of the downtown should be rezoned as part of the “Downtown Commercial Historic Overlay District” and unanimously approved it.

Next, a special commission will be created. It will be made up of people from the downtown area, professional architects and some city staff.

The commission will identify properties that should be preserved as historic and will review any kind of renovations for downtown buildings.

For buildings falling under this purview, The Development Department will not approve building permits for construction, alteration, or rehabilitation, moving or demolition.

“We just felt it really important to protect and preserve that historic character that we don’t really have anywhere else in the county.” said Dustin Smith, Director of development for Downtown Sevierville.

Austin Williams is a real estate developer in the area and says this is a great thing for downtown.

“I think that the historic overlay will help to protect the historic authenticity in many of the downtown buildings. We’ve got a beautiful downtown and we want to make sure that it continues to carry on with its historic nature.” Williams said.

The commission’s decisions will only apply to the exterior of the buildings and not the inside.

The city council saying Monday night it is “ready to move forward and really try to preserve downtown.”

