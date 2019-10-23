Sevierville city open burn ban lifted

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Sevierville said Wednesday afternoon that the Sevierville Fire Department had lifted the temporary burn ban on open burning in the city.

The ban had been in effect due to extremely dry conditions and increased fire risk in the area.

Fire officials are continuing to monitor conditions, city officials said.

A permit is still required for any open burning within city limits.

Permit information and application instructions are available by clicking here or call 865-868-1709.