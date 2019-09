SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A corn maze in Sevierville is promoting the new Hands-Free law in Tennessee.

You can see the shape of the volunteer state on the right-hand part of the maze as well as a hand holding a phone with the words “Hands-Free” over top.

Picture of a corn maze that Kyker Farms Corn Maze created to help spread the word about Hands Free Tennessee. #HandsFreeTN #SafetyFirst #JustDrive #CornMaze #Fall 🚫📱🚘📵 pic.twitter.com/JrMJBa8kTS — myTDOT (@myTDOT) September 23, 2019

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Kyker Farms Corn Maze created the intricate picture to promote the new law.