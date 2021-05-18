Sevierville discontinues mask requirement for public buildings

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Sevierville announced Tuesday it will no longer require people to wear masks when entering government buildings and facilities.

The announcement comes weeks after the county allowed its mask mandate to expire and after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated people can forego masks when in public spaces not requiring them.

In a release from the city, officials stated its facial covering requirement to enter city facilities had been in place to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus during the pandemic.