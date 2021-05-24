Sevierville Fire Department experiencing phone outages due to damaged cable

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – According to officials in Sevier County, the telephone service at the Sevierville Fire Department headquarters on Dolly Parton Parkway is not reliable right now.

They say a damaged fiber optic cable is causing intermittent phone outages at the Sevierville Fire Department headquarters. The damaged cable is also causing some delays at the traffic signal at the intersection near Sevier County High School.

Callers may be able to leave a voicemail at the fire department headquarters which will be returned. Anyone who needs emergency assistance should call 9-1-1.

Motorists should expect delays during heavy traffic periods, such as morning and afternoon school traffic.

Repairs are expected to take several days to complete.