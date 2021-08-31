Sevierville Fire Department welcomes new station dog ‘Ember’

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Fire Department has welcomed an adorable new member to their team.

A family in North Carolina gifted the department a Continental Kennel Club-registered Dalmatian puppy named ‘Ember’. The name was selected by 2nd graders from Catlettsburg and Sevierville Primary schools.

An SFD social media post said Ember will live with a member of the department while she is trained to become the station dog. Once training is complete, Ember will be staying with all 3 shifts at their headquarters station.

You can follow the Sevierville Fire Department Facebook page for updates on Ember’s development.