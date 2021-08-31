Sevierville Fire Department welcomes new station dog ‘Ember’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Sevierville Fire Department

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Fire Department has welcomed an adorable new member to their team.

A family in North Carolina gifted the department a Continental Kennel Club-registered Dalmatian puppy named ‘Ember’. The name was selected by 2nd graders from Catlettsburg and Sevierville Primary schools.

An SFD social media post said Ember will live with a member of the department while she is trained to become the station dog. Once training is complete, Ember will be staying with all 3 shifts at their headquarters station.

You can follow the Sevierville Fire Department Facebook page for updates on Ember’s development.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Mayor Kincannon announces LaKenya Middlebrook as first-ever Director of Community Safety

Today is Election Day in Knoxville

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

Ida rainfall closes some Knoxville roads

One Tennessee woman heading to Louisiana to help in recovery efforts

Dollywood career fair