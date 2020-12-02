Sevierville Fire Dept. showcases lights for Christmas

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With emergency services and their vehicles also come bright, shiny lights to signal to others of an event or danger. Those same lights can also be used for the holiday spirit, such as at Sevierville’s fire headquarters station.

The Sevierville Fire Department headquarters is shining a little brighter for the holiday season thanks to the creativity of firefighting leaders as Christmas nears.

“We decided to modify our lights a bit at Headquarters Station to make them more special,” the fire department stated in a social media post.

Check it out: