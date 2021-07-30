Sevierville Fire responds to same house fire hours apart due to rekindling

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon that later rekindled and prompted their return to the scene along Old Knoxville Highway overnight Friday.

According to the Sevierville Police Department, fire crews responded to the house fire on Old Knoxville Highway at Oak Haven just after 1 p.m. Thursday. The road was shut down to through traffic while firefighters worked the scene. The road remained closed and officers redirected traffic through the afternoon-evening hours.

Around 2:49 a.m. Friday, fire crews were reportedly called back to the scene of the house fire due to its rekindling. Sevierville Fire reworked the house fire and Dispatch told WATE 6 On Your Side around 6:30 a.m. that the scene had been cleared but there could be smoldering throughout the day Friday.

OLD KNOXVILLE HWY IS CLOSED AT BOYDS CREEK FIRE DEPT IS BACK OUT WITH A REKINDLE OF A HOUSE FIRE, PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTE IF POSSIBLE — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) July 30, 2021

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and has reached out to additional Sevierville city officials regarding the incident. Check back for updates.