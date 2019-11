SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Fire Department was called into action Sunday to rescue a kitten trapped in a local storm drain.

Firefighters responded to a report of a cat stuck in a drain outside of the Skechers store at the Tanger Mall Outlet on Sunday. According to their post on Facebook, they were able to rescue the kitten using a fishing net from Ripley’s Old MacDonald’s Farm Mini-Golf.

The kitten was given food and taken in by ladies at the Levi’s store, according to the post.