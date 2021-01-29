Sevierville fugitive who shot WVa police officer sentenced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Tennessee fugitive who shot a West Virginia police officer while trying to escape from a hospital has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.

Bryan Lee Ogle II of Sevierville, Tennessee, was sentenced in Charleston for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

While being treated at a Charleston hospital following a 2018 police chase, Ogle disarmed a Montgomery police officer, then fired at a Charleston officer, striking the officer’s body camera.

Ogle was sentenced last year in state court to up to 30 years in prison for attempted murder, assault in the commission of a felony, battery and escape.