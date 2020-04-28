Sevierville Golf Club to reopen Friday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Golf Club will reopen on Friday, according to a city spokesperson.
Social distancing of at least six feet between golfers will be required throughout the property and only one person will be allowed to use a golf cart at once.
If you want to go to the Sevierville Golf Club, you can schedule tee times online or by giving them a call.
