Sevierville Golf Club to reopen Friday

News

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Golf Club will reopen on Friday, according to a city spokesperson.

Social distancing of at least six feet between golfers will be required throughout the property and only one person will be allowed to use a golf cart at once.

If you want to go to the Sevierville Golf Club, you can schedule tee times online or by giving them a call.

 

