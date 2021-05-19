Sevierville hosting open house recruitment for firefighters, police officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville is searching for men and women willing to serve the community.

The city Fire and Police Departments are holding a job fair/recruiting open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22. The event will be held at the Sevierville Civic Center, at 200 Gary R Wade Blvd.

Benefits include health, dental and life insurance, college tuition reimbursement, wellness programs, retirement plan and short and long-term disability.

Potential employees must have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or equivalent. Bilingual people are preferred but not required. You must be 18 or older to apply for the Fire Department and 21 or older for the Police Department.

Information on all city job openings is available at www.seviervilletn.org/careers.