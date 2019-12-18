Sevierville Intermediate School students evacuated after note on bathroom wall ‘referenced a bomb’

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville police said Wednesday afternoon the students at Sevierville Intermediate School were evacuated after School Resource Officers were told of a note on a bathroom wall that “referenced a bomb.”

Officers were told of the note around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

An evacuation of students and staff was made to a safe location.

No suspicious devices were found, police said, after the building was swept and searched by SPD Officers, Sevier County Interagency Hazardous Devices Unit Officers, and a Sevier County Sheriff’s Department K9 Officer.

After the building was deemed safe by officials, students and staff were allowed back in just before 10 a.m.

The investigation is continuing.

No further details were made available.

