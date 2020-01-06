Sevierville leaders weighing rule on building alterations

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday night, leaders in Sevierville are weighing a proposal that could have a big impact for business owners in the area.

The rule is aimed at preserving the history of downtown, according to city leaders.

The Sevierville City Council will vote on whether or not business owners in the downtown area will have to get permission before making any changes to the exterior of the buildings in which their business is located.

This comes as part of the downtown commercial historic overlay district. Public input on the matter will be heard at the city council meeting Monday night as well. If it’s approved, the department will not approve building permits for construction, rehab, alterations or demolition.

City official say this is all about maintaining Sevierville’s rich history.

“We have a pretty rich heritage here in Sevierville and the downtown is really one of the last real downtowns of the county so we just felt it really important to protect and preserve that historic character that we don’t have anywhere else in the county,” said Dustin Smith, director of development, Downtown Sevierville.

If the rezoning is approved, a special commission will be created to ensure that the buildings in the downtown area are preserved as historic.

The meeting is Monday night at 6 p.m. in the council hall of the Sevierville Civic Center.

