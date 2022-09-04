SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville man died after a car crash incident that happened on a highway in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

Indiana State Police received calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi tractor-trailer on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m.

A preliminary investigation report stated that a person was driving a black 2015 BMW at a high rate of speed south on I-65 when he came upon stopped traffic and hit a semi tractor-trailer from behind. The tractor-trailer was at a complete stop due to congested traffic.

After the crash, the driver’s car was engulfed in flames, according to the report. Several bystanders tried to help but were unable to access the car due to the intensity of the fire.

Police arrived at the scene and were attempting to reach the driver in the car and extinguish the fire, according to Trooper Kari Woodard.

Indianapolis Fire Department also arrived and was able to extinguish the flames. Firefighters extricated the driver from the damaged car.

The driver of the car was identified as Eduard Chekhun, 28, of Sevierville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused the south lanes of I-65 to close for about three hours for investigation and to remove the vehicles.

Investigators are waiting for the results of blood tests to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the news release.