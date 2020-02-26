Sevierville officials encourage safe pedestrian, school bus practices following hit-and-run incident

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville police and city officials are encouraging safe pedestrian and bus stop practices following a recent hit-and-run incident that left two boys hospitalized.

The city saying Wednesday that Sevierville Police Department officers will be conducting extra patrols at some school bus stop locations over the next several weeks to provide direction and education to pedestrians when needed.

Sevier County Schools is also supporting the announcement, according to a news release from the city.

“Our city experiences heavy traffic conditions on a daily basis,” said SPD Chief Joseph Manning. “Drivers and pedestrians need to remain vigilant at all times, especially in school zones and school bus stop areas.”

RELATED: Two children hospitalized after being hit by truck in Sevierville, man arrested

Some tips and reminders of traffic laws were offered on the issue.

Officials saying that whenever available, pedestrians should always make it a practice to use sidewalks and designated crosswalks. When crossing a road, cross at a traffic light if one is nearby. And when crossing a road where a crosswalk is unavailable, pedestrians should always yield to vehicles.

The Sevier County School System offers the following school bus stop guidelines for students and parents.

Arrive at the bus stop at least 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

Parents are encouraged to visit the bus stop to show their children where to wait for the bus.

Encourage your child to take 3 giant steps (6 feet) away from the curb.

Remind your child to pay attention.

Wait to board the bus until the bus has come to a complete stop and the driver has opened the doors.

Never walk behind a school bus.

Cross the street in front of the bus after making eye contact with the driver.

Do not bend over to pick up an item in front of the bus without advising the driver first.

RELATED: Driver in Sevierville hit-and-run accident that hospitalized two boys on ICE hold

LATEST STORIES