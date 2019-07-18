Sevierville police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday crash

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville police say one person has died and two others were injured in a Thursday afternoon crash involving a cement truck.

SPD telling WATE 6 On Your Side that the crash involved a Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc. cement truck that was not loaded with cement and a Honda Passenger vehicle.

The crash happened around 1 p.m.

Both vehicles collided on Veterans Boulevard at the intersection of Blanton Drive.

The cement truck ended up on its side.

The driver of the Honda, an adult female, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger of the Honda was transported to UT Medical Center, extent of injuries are unknown.

The driver of the cement truck was transported to LeConte Medical Center with minor injuries.

A reconstruction team is on the scene, SPD said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was also contacted due to the seriousness of the crash since it involved a commercial vehicle.

Next of kin has not been notified.

More information will be released tomorrow, Sevierville police said.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.