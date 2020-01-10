Sevierville police adopt dog fostered at station for several weeks

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville police officially welcoming a new pup into its family.

They’ve been fostering Maddie, a hound dog mix from the Sevier Animal Care Center, for the past few weeks.

This is the second canine the department has fostered a dog in hopes to help adoptable pets find a home but this time, they fell in love.

Sevierville Police Chief Joseph Manning said, “It seems Maddie has won over the hearts of everyone here.”

The department saying she helps reduce stress for officers and everyone else who comes through the station.