Sevierville police ask for donations to fund annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department is getting ready for their annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

SPD officers are asking for your help to pay for the shopping trip.

With help from local school administrators and school resource officers, the SPD has selected ten children to take shopping for Christmas presents, have lunch and spend time with officers. These children would likely receive few if any Christmas presents without this program.

A ‘Shop with SWAT’ bank account has been set up at Citizens National Bank to receive donations. Residents can donate at any Citizens National Bank location in Sevier County. Any unused money will remain in the account to be used next Christmas.

For additional information, please contact Community Resource Sergeant Michael Maddron at 865-868-1742.