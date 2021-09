KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Refugee supporters rallied Wednesday night in Market Square to show support for the Afghan people and the ongoing international protests concerning Afghan refugees. Organizers say they are trying to bring awareness to increase the admittance number of Afghan refugees to Tennessee and the United States, as well as increase humanitarian aid for the refugees.

The demonstrators say it's important to help refugees feel a sense of solidarity during this time as coming to a new country can be a bit jarring.