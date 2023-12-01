SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is organizing a free child car safety seat fitting and check event at Chick-fil-A located at 770 Winfield Dunn Parkway (Highway 66) on December 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event aims to ensure that children ride safely in vehicles and certified SPD technicians will assist parents and caregivers with vehicle safety.

At the event, the technicians will:

Ensure your existing car safety seat is safe and properly installed

Provide recommendations on which car safety seats are the best for your child

Answer questions, including how to transition from car safety seats to booster seats and regular seat belts

Help you register your child for the W.H.A.L.E. Child Passenger Safety Program

Parents can also have their safety seats checked at the Sevierville Police Department throughout the year. Before coming to the department, please call 865-868-1866 to ensure a certified technician is available.

For additional information, please email SPD Lieutenant Rebecca Cowan at rcowan@seviervilletn.org.