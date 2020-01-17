Sevierville police holding free car seat safety check this weekend

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities in Sevier County are helping you keep your kids safe, offering a free car seat safety check this weekend.

The Sevierville Police Department will be at the A&W restaurant along Dolly Parton Parkway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

During the checkpoint, child car seats will be checked by a certified car seat technician.

They will provide instructions and demonstrate the correct way to install your child’s car seat.