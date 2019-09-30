Sevierville police: Injury accident investigation underway, 1 person flown to UT Medical Center

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has been flown to UT Medical Center following an injury accident that began from a pursuit involving Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sevierville police.

A Sevierville Police Department spokesperson confirmed the accident started as a police chase initiated by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. At least one person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar.

The Sevierville Police Department said Monday afternoon its agency was working the scene of an injury accident near Veterans Boulevard at Middle Creek.

SPD was asking that drivers avoid the area, with traffic being re-routed down Middle Creek.

UPDATE: Veterans Blvd Northbound lanes are open/ Veterans Blvd S/B is being rerouted down Middle Creek. If possible avoid the area. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) September 30, 2019

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update as additional information is made available.