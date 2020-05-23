1  of  2
Breaking News
Sevierville police search for missing 11-year-old girl Coronavirus in Tennessee: 23 active Knox County cases, 331 total

Sevierville police search for missing 11-year-old girl

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: SPD

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Detectives are searching for Marian Lee Fraley, 11, who was last seen at 4:00 this morning. She was staying with relatives in the Mayors Drive area.

She may be riding a 21-inch pink and turquoise bike. She may be wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, She’s 5’4″ and weighs 125 lbs

Police say they have no reason to believe she’s in imminent danger at this time.

Anyone with information should call SPD at 865-453-5506.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter