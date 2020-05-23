Sevierville police search for missing 11-year-old girl

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Detectives are searching for Marian Lee Fraley, 11, who was last seen at 4:00 this morning. She was staying with relatives in the Mayors Drive area.

She may be riding a 21-inch pink and turquoise bike. She may be wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, She’s 5’4″ and weighs 125 lbs

Police say they have no reason to believe she’s in imminent danger at this time.

Anyone with information should call SPD at 865-453-5506.

