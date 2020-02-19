Sevierville police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing child Wednesday.

11-year-old Johan Nolasco was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at 157 Runyan Circle. He was reported missing at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Nolasco stands 5’0″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. He may be wearing blue jeans, a light blue t-shirt with lettering on the front, a black jacket with a green stripe down the sleeves, and black high top tennis shoes with bleach stains. He has black prescription glasses with Oakley written on the frame.

There are no signs of foul play.

SPD is asking that anyone who may have information on Nolasco’s whereabouts, or who may have seen him since Tuesday evening, to contact the Sevierville police at 865-453-5507.