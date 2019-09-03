Sevierville police seek identity of person who burgled Fastop

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person who burgled the Fastop store on Aug. 16.

According to police, surveillance video of the incident showed the person jumping a counter and breaking into a cash register. They left with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Detectives say they are hoping that someone is able to recognize the suspect’s physical characteristics, movements, and/or clothing from the video; in which the person wears black shoes, black pants, a blue/teal hoodie, and a Guy Fawkes-style mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Preston Parrish with Sevierville police at 865-868-1750.

