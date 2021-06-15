Sevierville Police seek person of interest in alleged kidnapping attempt

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photos: Sevierville Police)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville Police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest after an alleged kidnapping attempt last month.

Detectives say the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old male occurred at the Walmart Neighborhood Market location along Dolly Parton Parkway.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this man is asked to contact SPD Detective Krista Weaver at 865-868-1751. All persons are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter