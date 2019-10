SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in connection to a burglary.

According to police, they are looking for a man named Jeremy Johnson.

The burglary occurred Tuesday at a business in the 900 block of Parkway.

Anyone with information as to Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact SPD Detective Lt. Ray Brown at 865-868-1749.