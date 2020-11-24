Sevierville Police warn of heavy weekend traffic ahead of Black Friday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville Police are warning people to prepare for heavy traffic due to shoppers this weekend.
The department wants drivers to be aware of the likelihood of heavy traffic on the Parkway from Forks of the River to the Pigeon Forge city limits.
Black Friday and the weekend that follows tend to bring a flood of shoppers to outlet malls and shops around Sevierville so police there say expect heavy traffic from Friday through Sunday.
You’ll see officers directing traffic in some spots and they’ll be on hand to help drivers.
The department urges patience, especially on the parkway and connecting roads.
