Sevierville rezoning public meeting to held Monday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Business owner’s in downtown Sevierville may have to ask for approval before making any changes to the outside of certain buildings soon.

The city of Sevierville is holding a public hearing on Monday, allowing locals to voice their opinions, on whether parts of the downtown should be rezoned as part of the, “Downtown Commercial Historic Overlay District,” if approved a special commission will be created.

The commission will identify properties that should be preserved as historic. For buildings falling under this purview, The Development Department will not approve building permits for construction, alteration, or rehabilitation, moving or demolition.

Unless the project is submitted to and approved by the commission. The commission’s decisions will only apply to the exterior of the buildings and not the inside.

The public hearing will be Monday at six p.m. in the council hall of the Sevierville Civic Center.