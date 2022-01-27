KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fugitive with five outstanding warrants was arrested in Knoxville earlier this month after a car matching a description in connection to a Sevierville shooting was spotted by law enforcement.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Chapman Highway at Woodlawn Pike on Jan. 15 after spotting a vehicle matching the license plate and description sought by Sevierville Police in connection to a shooting on Sept. 18. Cory Brown, 27, was taken into custody without incident.

A loaded handgun and additional ammunition magazine were discovered in a subsequent search of the vehicle and Brown’s person. It matched the description released by Sevierville Police of a firearm used in a shooting at The Bluffs Grill and Tap in Sevierville on Sept. 18.

Sevierville Police responded to the restaurant where one victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators determined two suspects left in a white sedan. Brown was identified through bank records and witness statements. A warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest on Jan. 6.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He was also found to be driving on a suspended license without insurance.