Sevierville shutters bar and lounge deemed a public nuisance

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department shut down a local bar and lounge Thursday after it was deemed a public nuisance.

Glow Sky Lounge and Bar, located at 2004 Red Bank Road, was padlocked by Sevierville police at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday. A padlock order was issued late Thursday morning declaring that the business was a public nuisance.

“Our officers, along with the Attorney General’s Office, worked long and hard to investigate resident concerns and obtain the padlock order,” said SPD Chief Joseph Manning. “We take quality of life issues concerning our residents seriously.”

SPD Community Resource officers conducted a lengthy investigation after receiving numerous complaints from residents who live near the business. Resident complaints included excessive noise, traffic and crime allegedly caused by the business and their patrons.

Officers responded to a large number of calls and conducted extra patrols in the area over the past several months.

The padlock order is temporary, pending a hearing that has been set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Sevier County Courthouse. Residents who feel they have been affected by the business are encouraged to attend.