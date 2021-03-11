Sevierville truck driver killed in Indiana

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A semitruck driver from Sevierville, Tennessee, was killed Wednesday night when his truck rear-ended another semi on Interstate 70 eastbound in Clay County.

According to Indiana State Police, a 2012 Freightliner driven by Emmanuel Ramos, 35, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was traveling in the driving lane near the Mile Marker 19 eastbound. Ramos was traveling approximately 60 mph when suddenly, his semi was struck in the rear by another semitractor-trailer.

The force of this collision caused both semitractor-trailers off I-70 to the south side into the wood line.

The other semitractor-trailer was driven by Carey W. Baker, 48, of Sevierville. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.

A passenger, Ian M. Windom, 26, of Sevierville, who was in the sleeper berth of Baker’s tractor-trailer, received neck and back injuries, and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment that was not life threatening.

Ramos was transported by ambulance service to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

An autopsy for Baker has been scheduled for Thursday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation by authorities. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor.