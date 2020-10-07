Sevierville Walmart temporarily closed for sanitation

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Walmart Supercenter in Sevierville will temporarily close Wednesday to allow for third-party sanitation to take place, corporate officials have confirmed.

The Walmart Supercenter location at 1414 Parkway in Sevierville will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday for cleaning by a third-party specialist and to restock inventory. The store plans to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

As an essential business, and a member of the Sevierville community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items during this time. We also understand this community has been hit especially hard by COVID-19. Health officials are working to curb the impact of this pandemic, and we want to be a part of the solution. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Sevierville Supercenter location at 1414 Parkway, starting at 2pm on Wednesday, October 7, as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community during this time. We plan to reopen to customers at 7 a.m. on Friday, October 9th.

Walmart media release

