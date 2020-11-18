Sevierville woman charged with TennCare fraud

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevierville woman has now been charged with TennCare fraud after being accused of forging a doctor’s letter for a prescription drug.
The Tennessee Bureau Investigation investigators determined Raquel Bousegard, 39, forged a doctor’s letter to obtain prior authorization for a prescription drug through TennCare.
She allegedly submitted the letter to TennCare during the appeal process, when it was found that the documents were not legitimate.
“The TennCare program is designed to provide benefits for individuals who need the services and medications provided through the proper and legal avenues,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “The OIG will continue to pursue those attempting to take advantage of our Medicaid system.”
TennCare fraud is a Class D felony.
