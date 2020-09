KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person was injured after a truck drove into a restaurant Sunday afternoon in South Knoxville, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

Dispatch said it happened around 5:03 p.m. at a Burger King, located in the 7200 block of Chapman Hwy.

There’s no word on the extent of that person’s injury or if there were any other injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more information as it becomes available.