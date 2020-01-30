Seymour Volunteer Fire Dept. looking for volunteers

Live Now
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is extending an invitation to Knox and Sevier County high school seniors out of school this week to volunteer at the station.

The Seymour VFD says it needs help with cleaning up and some light demolition around a few of their stations.

The fire department is looking for 10 to 14 volunteers for Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If interested, send an email to: SVFD@SeymourVFD.com

